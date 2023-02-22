S. Korea to hold largest drone exhibition this week in Busan

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold its largest exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the southeastern port city of Busan this week to showcase latest technologies and models and to discuss the future of the industry, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

Drone Show Korea 2023, the seventh edition of the annual event, will take place at Bexco Exhibition Center from Thursday through Saturday, and this year's one will be the largest in its history by bringing together 172 firms and organizations that will operate 625 exhibition booths, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Dozens of government and corporate officials from eight nations, including the United States, Japan, Britain and Germany, will also hold a conference on issues regarding UAVs, such as new mobility technologies, industry and exports strategies and military applications, it added.

Korean Air Lines Co. will showcase various unmanned aerial vehicles, and Doosan Mobility Innovation Co. will display hydrogen fuel cell-based drones, according to the industry.

Exhibition projects on the urban air mobility (UAM) system and vehicles will involve GS Engineering & Construction Co., Kakao Mobility Corp., LG Uplus Corp. and other major firms in the sector.

The defense ministry will display the Army's dronbot combat system and the Navy's maritime manned-unmanned integrated combat system, as well as the Air Force's aerial military system, the ministry said.

On the sidelines of the trade show, various events for visitors will also be offered, including a drone delivery experience program, coding education programs, and drone games, it added.

Drone Show Korea is co-hosted by the industry, science, land and defense ministries and the Busan city government.



This file photo shows Drone Show Korea 2021 held at Bexco Exhibition Center in Busan from April 29-31, 2021. (Yonhap)

