S. Korea's Air Force chief to visit Malaysia, Australia
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa embarked Wednesday on a trip to Malaysia and Australia for talks with his counterparts on arms industry cooperation and other issues, his office said.
On Thursday and Friday, Jung plans to meet his Malaysian counterpart, Gen. Asghar Khan, and Air Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Mohd Shahada bin Ismail to sign an arrangement on cooperation for the establishment of a bilateral Air Force meeting, and attend a conference meant to share the two countries' experience in aircraft operations, according to the Air Force here.
While in Malaysia, Jung will promote the South Korean-made FA-50 light attack aircraft and the Korean Air Force's flight training system as part of the country's efforts to boost defense exports, his office said.
On Sunday, he will begin his official schedule in Australia with a visit to a Korean War monument in Melbourne. On the same day, he plans to hold talks with his Australian counterpart, Robert Chipman.
