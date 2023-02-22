KSOE wins 255.4 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday it has clinched a 255.4 billion-won (US$197.1 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) carriers for a Middle Eastern shipper.

KSOE said in a regulatory filing that Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of its three affiliates, will build the vessels at its shipyard in the southwestern port of Yeongam.

The LPG carriers will be delivered to the shipping company ABGC DMCC in stages by January 2026, KSOE said.

So far this year, KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has bagged $5.08 billion in orders to construct 36 ships, or 32.3 percent of its yearly target of $15.74 billion.

KSOE has three subsidiaries under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.



A liquefied petroleum gas carrier built by one of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.'s three affiliates (Yonhap)



(END)