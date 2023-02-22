KSOE wins 255.4 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday it has clinched a 255.4 billion-won (US$197.1 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) carriers for a Middle Eastern shipper.
KSOE said in a regulatory filing that Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of its three affiliates, will build the vessels at its shipyard in the southwestern port of Yeongam.
The LPG carriers will be delivered to the shipping company ABGC DMCC in stages by January 2026, KSOE said.
So far this year, KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has bagged $5.08 billion in orders to construct 36 ships, or 32.3 percent of its yearly target of $15.74 billion.
KSOE has three subsidiaries under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Hybe says not pursuing hostile M&A of SM Entertainment
-
(LEAD) Court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean missile tests, again to no avail