The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(Yonhap Interview) Talk of Korea-style division in Ukraine after war is 'nonsense,' envoy says

SEOUL -- The top Ukrainian envoy here stressed that it's "utter nonsense" to raise the idea of an armistice to end Russia's war in his country with a division similar to that of Korea.

One year into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war is likely to face a watershed moment in the spring and summer of 2023 with Ukraine's victory possible within the year, Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko said during a special interview with Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

S. Korea to lift post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China

SEOUL -- South Korea decided to lift a requirement for travelers from China to take PCR tests after their arrival here from next month as the COVID-19 situation remains stable, an official said Wednesday.

Though the post-arrival test requirement will be lifted on March 1, the pre-arrival test requirement will remain in place until March 10 to monitor the effect of the eased restrictions, said Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official, during a COVID-19 response meeting.



-----------------

S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022

SEJONG -- The number of babies born in South Korea reached yet another fresh low in 2022, data showed Wednesday, with deaths outpacing births for the third consecutive year.

A total of 249,000 babies were born last year, falling 4.4 percent from the previous record low in 2021, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



-----------------

(LEAD) Defense chiefs of S. Korea, UAE discuss cooperation in arms industry, cybersecurity

SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have held talks in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry, cybersecurity and other areas, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.

During the talks Tuesday (local time), Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his UAE counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, noted the two countries' recent memorandums of understanding on strategic defense industry cooperation and the development of a multirole transport aircraft marked a "great" milestone in their cooperation.



-----------------

(LEAD) LG Energy Solution joins Ford, Koc for Turkey battery venture

SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES), South Korea's top battery maker, said Wednesday it has signed a non-binding agreement with Ford Motor Co. and Turkey's Koc Holding A.S. to push for a joint venture to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Turkey.

The announcement came two weeks after the Turkish conglomerate said in a filing the partnership with the U.S. automaker and South Korean battery maker SK On Co. had ended.



-----------------

Google to open online archive of DMZ in Korea

SEOUL -- The Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula is ironically one of the world's most heavily militarized borders with a memory of bloody battles during the 1950-53 Korean War. At the same time, the strip of land along the North-South Korean border is recognized as one of the most well-preserved areas after natural isolation for more than half a century.

In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted the Korean War, the unmanned place has come into the spotlight again as part of Google Arts and Culture's (GAC) latest project, "Korea's Demilitarized Zone."



-----------------

U.S. needs to take reciprocal steps to denuclearize N. Korea: former PM

WASHINGTON -- The United States needs to take steps to assure the security of North Korea simultaneously with Pyongyang taking steps to denuclearize, former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday.

Lee made the assertion based on a premise that survival is more critical to North Korea than the U.S. or others may believe.



-----------------

(LEAD) Big leaguers Kim, Edman to join S. Korea earlier than expected for WBC

PEORIA, United States -- The only two major leaguers for South Korea at the World Baseball Classic (WBC), Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, will join the national team earlier than expected next month.

The two players are in spring training with their respective clubs, while the rest of the national team are gearing up for the WBC in Tucson, Arizona.

(END)