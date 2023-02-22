National Court Administration opposes lowering age of criminal responsibility

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The National Court Administration has opposed the government's push to lower the age of criminal responsibility by one year, legal sources said Wednesday.

Currently, minors aged 10 through 13 -- referred to as criminal minors -- cannot be convicted of a crime in South Korea. If such children commit offenses, they are referred to community service programs or youth correction institutions.

Amid an increase in crimes involving minors, the justice ministry has proposed a revision to the Criminal Act and the Juvenile Act to lower the upper limit of the age bracket by one year and make 13-year-olds subject to criminal punishment if they commit a crime.

But the National Court Administration under the Supreme Court has expressed objections to the proposal, saying the revision cannot be a fundamental solution to an increasing number of serious crimes committed by juveniles.

The opinion was included in a report that expert staff of the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee drew up after looking into the government's proposal to lower the age of criminal responsibility.

According to the report, the National Court Administration also said it is difficult to recognize that 13-year-old children have attained enough maturity to be held responsible for their actions and be tried under the same criminal justice system that applies to adults.

It also noted the importance of establishing justice procedures that are focused on the rehabilitation of the children rather than on punishment and to promote their reintegration into society.

The report also advised rooting out fundamental causes of juvenile crimes, such as improving the home environments of troubled children and treating children with mental disorders.



The logo of the Supreme Court (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)