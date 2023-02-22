KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungElecMech 146,700 DN 3,100
Hanmi Science 32,550 DN 250
Ottogi 440,000 DN 13,000
Hanssem 46,400 DN 750
F&F 142,400 DN 2,400
GS Retail 30,250 UP 200
KPIC 189,400 UP 5,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 684,000 DN 8,000
MERITZ SECU 6,560 DN 370
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,070 DN 190
SKC 94,400 DN 6,300
HtlShilla 79,500 DN 1,300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,830 DN 480
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 1,500
Kogas 30,850 DN 650
DB INSURANCE 68,400 UP 1,100
SLCORP 26,250 DN 650
Yuhan 51,300 DN 500
LS 68,700 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112800 UP600
LotteChilsung 168,800 DN 1,200
HyundaiMtr 174,200 DN 4,000
AmoreG 41,050 DN 300
GS E&C 23,500 DN 800
LOTTE 31,250 DN 100
GCH Corp 16,110 DN 470
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,860 DN 100
SamsungElec 61,100 DN 1,000
POSCO Holdings 332,000 DN 14,000
DongwonInd 50,200 DN 300
GC Corp 121,600 DN 3,300
NHIS 9,250 DN 260
KIA CORP. 74,500 DN 2,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,430 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 1,545 DN 23
DongkukStlMill 15,430 UP 160
Hyundai M&F INS 31,550 UP 450
DB HiTek 45,300 DN 1,800
LX INT 32,800 DN 100
CJ 81,300 UP 900
