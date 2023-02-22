KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha 27,450 DN 600
SK hynix 89,100 DN 2,100
Youngpoong 642,000 DN 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,450 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,300 DN 900
TaekwangInd 809,000 DN 11,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 219,000 DN 4,000
LG Corp. 81,800 DN 1,800
Boryung 9,040 DN 150
SSANGYONGCNE 5,750 DN 210
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,400 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,800 DN 500
SGBC 51,300 DN 2,600
Shinsegae 207,500 DN 2,000
KAL 23,000 DN 500
Nongshim 356,500 DN 2,500
Hyosung 69,700 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 53,600 DN 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,100 DN 2,050
MS IND 18,080 DN 1,110
OCI 95,800 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 50,400 UP 500
KorZinc 609,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,830 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 77,000 0
IS DONGSEO 45,600 DN 1,700
S-Oil 82,200 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 286,000 DN 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,700 DN 900
KSOE 85,500 UP 700
HMM 21,950 DN 50
HITEJINRO 24,400 DN 750
CJ LOGISTICS 83,400 DN 1,400
DOOSAN 85,600 DN 2,600
DL 59,300 DN 1,000
Daesang 19,780 DN 370
SKNetworks 3,965 DN 50
ORION Holdings 15,800 UP 120
KCC 247,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 66,500 DN 1,200
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
DP expresses outrage over arrest warrant request for party leader
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
Hybe says not pursuing hostile M&A of SM Entertainment
(LEAD) Court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean missile tests, again to no avail
S. Korea to lift post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China