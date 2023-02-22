KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kangwonland 20,550 DN 400
NAVER 211,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 62,200 DN 900
NCsoft 440,000 DN 5,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,600 DN 900
COSMAX 80,000 DN 1,300
KIWOOM 103,600 DN 2,500
DSME 26,150 UP 150
HDSINFRA 9,400 UP 40
DWEC 4,525 DN 110
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,050 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 319,000 DN 10,500
KEPCO KPS 33,500 DN 500
LG H&H 671,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 666,000 DN 21,000
KEPCO E&C 63,100 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,300 DN 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,700 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,400 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 111,100 DN 2,900
Celltrion 149,000 DN 5,800
TKG Huchems 19,610 DN 20
JB Financial Group 9,280 DN 240
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,800 DN 4,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,500 DN 800
KIH 59,800 DN 1,400
GS 42,000 DN 500
LIG Nex1 74,400 DN 300
Fila Holdings 37,950 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,000 DN 1,350
HANWHA LIFE 2,470 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 144,700 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 13,010 DN 830
SK Innovation 158,800 DN 3,200
POONGSAN 37,150 UP 750
KBFinancialGroup 49,700 DN 900
Hansae 17,370 DN 230
Youngone Corp 44,350 DN 800
CSWIND 65,400 DN 2,100
