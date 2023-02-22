KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 19,990 DN 560
KOLON IND 47,450 DN 600
HanmiPharm 261,000 DN 6,000
SD Biosensor 25,800 DN 1,100
Meritz Financial 41,150 DN 2,250
BNK Financial Group 6,730 DN 120
emart 118,100 DN 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY381 50 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 41,500 DN 850
PIAM 34,100 UP 100
HANJINKAL 39,550 DN 1,050
CHONGKUNDANG 80,200 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 47,000 DN 550
HL MANDO 45,850 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 DN 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,550 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,450 DN 250
Netmarble 59,700 DN 2,200
KRAFTON 171,700 DN 2,800
HD HYUNDAI 60,700 DN 1,000
ORION 123,100 UP 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,400 DN 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,870 DN 240
BGF Retail 183,400 UP 1,700
SKCHEM 82,100 DN 800
HDC-OP 10,730 DN 260
HYOSUNG TNC 467,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 417,500 DN 8,500
HANILCMT 12,240 DN 450
SKBS 72,300 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,190 DN 200
KakaoBank 25,500 DN 350
DL E&C 34,600 DN 1,150
kakaopay 61,600 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 9,070 DN 1,500
HYBE 187,700 UP 5,600
SKSQUARE 36,600 DN 1,300
LG Energy Solution 508,000 DN 12,000
K Car 12,170 DN 400
SK ie technology 65,100 DN 2,300
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
DP expresses outrage over arrest warrant request for party leader
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Hybe says not pursuing hostile M&A of SM Entertainment
-
(LEAD) Court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean missile tests, again to no avail
-
S. Korea to lift post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China