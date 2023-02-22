S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 22, 2023
All News 16:31 February 22, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.607 3.592 +1.5
2-year TB 3.753 3.723 +3.0
3-year TB 3.645 3.623 +2.2
10-year TB 3.639 3.600 +3.9
2-year MSB 3.739 3.703 +3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.342 4.324 +1.8
91-day CD None None None
