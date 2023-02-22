The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral missile defense drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan held a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea on Wednesday, Seoul's military said, amid heightened tensions caused by North Korea's recent missile launches.

The exercise took place in waters east of South Korea's Ulleung Island, mobilizing three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's Sejong the Great, the U.S.' USS Barry and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Atago -- according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul stocks end sharply lower on rate hike fears

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed markedly lower Wednesday on worries over higher borrowing rates ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest minutes. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 41.28 points, or 1.68 percent, to close at 2,417.68.



-----------------

PM calls for comprehensive measure to boost fertility rate

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday called for all-out efforts to boost South Korea's birth rate, after data showed the country's fertility rate fell to an all-time low of 0.78 last year.

Earlier in the day, Statistics Korea issued a report showing the country's total fertility rate, the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, came to 0.78 in 2022, the lowest since 1970, when the agency began compiling related data.



-----------------

S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' drills against N. Korean nuclear threats at Pentagon

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are set to stage a combined military exercise at the Pentagon on Wednesday (U.S. time) under the scenario of nuclear use by North Korea, Seoul officials said, in the wake of Pyongyang's recent missile launches.

The discussion-based "table-top" exercise (TTX) comes as Seoul and Washington have stepped up joint efforts to ensure the credibility of America's "extended deterrence" commitment to using a full range of its military capabilities, including unclear, to defend its ally.



-----------------

National Court Administration opposes lowering age of criminal responsibility

SEOUL -- The National Court Administration has opposed the government's push to lower the age of criminal responsibility by one year, legal sources said Wednesday.

Currently, minors aged 10 through 13 -- referred to as criminal minors -- cannot be convicted of a crime in South Korea. If such children commit offenses, they are referred to community service programs or youth correction institutions.



-----------------

Lawmaker accuses gov't of hiding details of Lone Star verdict

SEOUL -- An opposition lawmaker claimed Wednesday that the government concealed some details when it released an international tribunal's verdict on an investor-state dispute settlement suit filed by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds.

Rep. Sim Sang-jeung of the minor opposition Justice Party claimed that the government deleted about 1,000 names and a number of footnotes from the verdict that the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) delivered in August, citing diplomatic confidentiality.



(END)