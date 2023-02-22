N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media on Wednesday slammed Japan for holding an annual event that renewed its claim on South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo, calling the event "an undisguised agitation for aggression."

Dokdo, which lies closer to South Korea in the body of water between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, has long been a thorn in relations between Seoul and Tokyo. Since 2006, Japan has held an annual event on Dokdo.

In a commentary, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Japan's claim on Dokdo is "a grave challenge to the historical justice and truth, an encroachment upon the Korean nation's territorial sovereignty and an undisguised agitation for aggression."

"Such far-fetched assertion is a reckless act that could be done only by the Japanese reactionaries steeped in the ambition for territorial seizure to the marrow of their bones," the KCNA said.

Earlier in the day, South Korea lodged a strong protest against Japan for its dispatch of a high-ranking government official to the annual event highlighting Tokyo's claim to Dokdo.



A file photo of Dokdo in the East Sea (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr

(END)