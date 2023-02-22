S. Korea reports 3 more avian influenza cases
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed three additional cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 on Wednesday, bringing the total cases reported from poultry farms since last October to 66, officials said.
One of the cases was confirmed at an egg farm in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometers north of Seoul, and the other at a chicken farm located in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, officials said.
The third case was confirmed at a poultry farm in Seosan, about 100 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
Health authorities said they will extend a nationwide disinfection of poultry farms by one month to the end of next month to contain avian influenza.
