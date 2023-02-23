(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
S. Korea to lift post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China
-
Hybe says not pursuing hostile M&A of SM Entertainment