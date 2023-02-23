Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 February 23, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's birthrate falls to record low of 0.78 last year (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to adopt 'challenger banks' to compete with major traditional banks (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's birthrate falls to all-time low of 0.78 last year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's birthrate falls to all-time low of 0.78 last year (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's birthrate falls to record low of 0.78 last year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's birthrate falls to record low of 0.78 last year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Banjiha,' cramped half-underground apartments, set to be banned (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's birthrate falls to record low of 0.78 last year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Motor Group begins production of electric vehicles in U.S. amid IRA worries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's population to fall below 50 million in 2030 due to record low birthrate (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Fertility rate hits 0.78, a new low, lowest in OECD (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea's fertility rate drops to all-time low (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to lift post-arrival PCR test requirement on visitors from China (Korea Times)
(END)

