SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 23.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to adopt 'challenger banks' to compete with major traditional banks (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Banjiha,' cramped half-underground apartments, set to be banned (Hankyoreh)

-- Hyundai Motor Group begins production of electric vehicles in U.S. amid IRA worries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's population to fall below 50 million in 2030 due to record low birthrate (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Fertility rate hits 0.78, a new low, lowest in OECD (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea to lift post-arrival PCR test requirement on visitors from China (Korea Times)

