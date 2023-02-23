Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 23, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-2 Cloudy 10

Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 10

Suwon 09/-4 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 09/-3 Sunny 10

Daejeon 10/-3 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 09/-5 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 12/02 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 10/-1 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 09/07 Rain 30

Daegu 12/00 Sunny 10

Busan 13/04 Cloudy 10

(END)

