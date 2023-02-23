KCCI chief to visit Europe next week for Busan expo campaign

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will visit Europe next week as a special presidential envoy to promote South Korea's campaign to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the business lobby said Thursday.

Chey Tae-won will lead a business delegation to Spain, Portugal and Denmark on a six-day trip beginning Tuesday, the KCCI said.

Chey, chief of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, has been serving as the KCCI chairman since 2021.

Among the delegation are Park Jung-ho, an SK vice chairman and co-CEO of SK hynix Inc.; Sung Il-kyung, head of Samsung Electronics Co.'s European unit; and former South Korean Ambassador to Mexico Hong Seong-hoa.

In Spain, the delegation will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Industry Minister Reyes Maroto to drum up support for the Busan expo bid.

They will meet with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon, before flying to Copenhagen where they plan to meet Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as well as other top Danish officials and businesspeople.

"The visit to Europe will serve as an opportunity to broaden the understanding of why South Korea is more than qualified to host the World Expo in Busan," said Woo Tae-hee, vice chairman of the KCCI.

South Korea is competing with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia for the hosting of the international exhibition. The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), consisting of 171 member states, will announce the winner in November. Europe has the largest number of BIE members.

A BIE inspection team is scheduled to visit South Korea in early April to conduct an evaluation on the expo preparations. The evaluation report will be released to all BIE member states.



SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won makes a speech at SK Siltron Co., the semiconductor wafer manufacturing unit, in Gumi, about 200 kilometers southeast of Seoul, when President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the site on Feb. 1, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

