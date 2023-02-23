Hanwha Systems shifts to red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 47.5 billion won (US$36.5 million), swinging from a profit of 20.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 8.1 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 7.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 16 percent to 788.5 billion won.

