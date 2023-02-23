Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Systems shifts to loss in 2022

All News 10:43 February 23, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net loss of 80.8 billion won (US$62 million), turning from a profit of 97.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 78.6 percent on-year to 24 billion won. Annual sales increased 4.7 percent to 2.18 trillion won.
