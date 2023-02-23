Ukrainian envoy requests continued support from S. Korea ahead of 1st anniv. of Russian invasion
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The top Ukrainian envoy here appealed to South Korea on Thursday for continued attention and support for his country, as Russia's invasion enters its second year with no end in sight.
Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko delivered the message directly to South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin during a meeting for a ceremony hosted by the ministry to mark the first anniversary of the war on Feb. 24.
In response, Park extended his "deepest respects for the courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people overcoming the hardships of the war" and voiced hope that the war will come to an end "as soon as possible."
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ukrainian community in Korea inflicted by the war in their home country," he added.
The ambassador said he expects Seoul to join in global efforts to bring permanent peace to his country as a "global pivotal state."
Kyiv will continue its fight to repel Russian aggression and restore sovereignty, he stressed.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo
-
S. Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung signs with G League team