Ukrainian envoy requests continued support from S. Korea ahead of 1st anniv. of Russian invasion

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The top Ukrainian envoy here appealed to South Korea on Thursday for continued attention and support for his country, as Russia's invasion enters its second year with no end in sight.

Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko delivered the message directly to South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin during a meeting for a ceremony hosted by the ministry to mark the first anniversary of the war on Feb. 24.

In response, Park extended his "deepest respects for the courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people overcoming the hardships of the war" and voiced hope that the war will come to an end "as soon as possible."

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ukrainian community in Korea inflicted by the war in their home country," he added.

The ambassador said he expects Seoul to join in global efforts to bring permanent peace to his country as a "global pivotal state."

Kyiv will continue its fight to repel Russian aggression and restore sovereignty, he stressed.



Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko (L) speaks with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin before attending an event to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the Seoul foreign ministry on Feb. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

