(LEAD) Ukrainian envoy requests continued support from S. Korea ahead of 1st anniv. of Russian invasion

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The top Ukrainian envoy here appealed to South Korea on Thursday for continued attention and support for his country, as Russia's invasion enters its second year with no end in sight.

Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko delivered the message directly to South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin during a meeting for a ceremony hosted by the ministry to mark the first anniversary of the war on Feb. 24.

In response, Park extended his "deepest respect to the courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people overcoming the hardships of war" and voiced hope that the war will come to an end "as soon as possible."

"We are concerned that it is still unable to find a glimmer of hope for resolving the situation in the midst of the prospect of a massive Russian offensive," he said.

He then expressed "sincere sympathy to the Ukrainian community in Korea who suffered from the war situation in their homeland."

Ponomarenko said he expects Seoul to join in global efforts to "ensure lasting and just peace" in his country and guarantee the global security as a "global pivotal state."

"I would like to share my sincere hope that this year will be a decisive and victorious one for my country," the envoy said.

He stressed that Kyiv will "not stop until it has defeated the invasion and restored its sovereignty."



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Feb. 23, 2023, one day ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the Ukraine-Russia war. (Yonhap)

