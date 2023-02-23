Yanolja becomes first S. Korean unicorn to join UAE's startup incubator
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Yanolja Co., a leading South Korean travel platform operator, said Thursday it has been tapped as the first Korean startup to join the United Arab Emirates' startup incubator as a member.
Yanolja joined the Global Unicorn Center in Dubai as a member during the World Government Summit event held last week, it said.
A total of 15 startup companies have been accepted as members this year, with Yanolja being the only South Korean company, it said.
The startup incubator is part of the Dubai government's plan to grow 30 US$1 billion companies within the next 10 years. Along with educational and policy support from the UAE government, members can receive the "golden visa," which permits long-term resident stays for eligible individuals, including foreign investors, entrepreneurs, scientists and outstanding students.
Yanolja said it plans to strengthen its global competitiveness by utilizing regional networks provided by the center, while accelerating digitalization in the Middle East by developing new software solutions for regional clients.
"As a member, we plan to share insights on the global digital economy while strengthening research and development in our respective field," Kim Jong-yoon, CEO of Yanolja, said.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
S. Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung signs with G League team
-
N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo