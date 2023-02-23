SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.53 3.53

2-M 3.57 3.57

3-M 3.63 3.62

6-M 3.71 3.70

12-M 3.79 3.78



