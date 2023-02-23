Kim widens lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) widened the lead over his biggest opponent in the race for party leader, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, a poll showed Thursday.

In the survey of 1,004 adults, including 413 PPP supporters, conducted by Realmeter on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kim earned 44 percent of support, down 1.3 percentage points from the previous survey, while Ahn ranked second with 22.6 percent, down 7.8 percentage points.

The previous survey was conducted earlier this month before the PPP shortlisted the four top contenders to run for party leader in a national convention slated for March 8.

Chun Ha-ram, a lawyer considered close to ousted chair Lee Jun-seok, placed third with 15.6 percent, closely trailed by former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn at 14.6 percent.

In a hypothetical two-way contest between Kim and Ahn, Kim earned 50.1 percent against Ahn's 37.6 percent.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

The upcoming race carries added significance as the new leader will be tasked to lead the party to win a majority in the parliament, now controlled by the main opposition Democratic Party, and support President Yoon Suk Yeol in the National Assembly in the remainder of his five-year term until 2027.

The party will hold a runoff if none wins a majority and announce the results on March 12.



Ruling People Power Party leader candidates -- Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo (L), former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (2nd from L), Chun Ha-ram (2nd from R), an attorney affiliated with ousted chair Lee Jun-seok, and Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon -- pose for a photo ahead of a televised debate held at KBS broadcasting station in western Seoul on Feb. 22, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

