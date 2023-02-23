Court orders state compensation for sick solider who died without proper treatment
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has ordered the state to compensate the family of a soldier who died on duty after failing to receive proper treatment for leukemia, legal sources said Thursday.
The private first class, Hong Jeong-ki, started showing symptoms, such as vomiting, in March 2016, just seven months after enlistment. His unit, however, did not send him to a higher level general hospital, and he eventually died after participating in a training drill.
On Feb. 10, the Seoul Central District Court delivered a reconciliation decision recommending the state to pay 25 million won (US$19,300) in compensation to Hong's family members, they said. The decision is same as the ruling when the plaintiff does not file for an objection within two weeks.
The court also sympathized with Hong's death and advised the government to make efforts so that such death does not occur again.
Hong was found to have died from hemorrhage due to acute myeloid leukemia.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
S. Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung signs with G League team
-
N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo