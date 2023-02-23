Court orders state compensation for sick solider who died without proper treatment

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has ordered the state to compensate the family of a soldier who died on duty after failing to receive proper treatment for leukemia, legal sources said Thursday.

The private first class, Hong Jeong-ki, started showing symptoms, such as vomiting, in March 2016, just seven months after enlistment. His unit, however, did not send him to a higher level general hospital, and he eventually died after participating in a training drill.

On Feb. 10, the Seoul Central District Court delivered a reconciliation decision recommending the state to pay 25 million won (US$19,300) in compensation to Hong's family members, they said. The decision is same as the ruling when the plaintiff does not file for an objection within two weeks.

The court also sympathized with Hong's death and advised the government to make efforts so that such death does not occur again.

Hong was found to have died from hemorrhage due to acute myeloid leukemia.



This undated image shows the mother of a soldier at a press conference. The solider died in 2016 after failing to receive proper treatment for leukemia. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)