Seoul shares extend gains late Thurs. morning after BOK's rate freeze

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Thursday morning as investors got a much-awaited reprieve from consecutive rate hikes by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 29.18 points, or 1.21 percent, to 2,446.86 as of 11:00 a.m.

The BOK kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent amid mounting concerns over an economic slowdown, stopping its run of rate hikes since April last year to tackle persistently high inflation.

Overnight, Wall Street ended mixed after market fears that the U.S. central bank could keep raising borrowing rates to bring down inflation were reaffirmed at the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent meeting.

The minutes showed inflation was "well above" the central bank's 2 percent target.

And while the pace of the price increase has slowed in recent months, it said, "Substantially more evidence of progress across a broader range of prices would be required to be confident that inflation was on a sustained downward path."

In Seoul, most big-cap stocks traded higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.96 percent, and chip giant SK hynix jumped 4.6 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.2 percent, and LG Chem gained 1.05 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor went up 1.72 percent, and its affiliate Kia advanced 2.82 percent.

Samsung Biologics increased 0.51 percent, and Celltrion climbed 0.54 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,300.4 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.5 won from the previous session's close.

