The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



S. Korea sets export goal at US$685 bln in 2023

SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it has set this year's export target at US$685 billion, little changed from last year's achievement in the face of external challenges.

In 2022, Asia's No. 4 economy saw its outbound shipments rise 6.1 percent on-year to reach a record $684 billion, on the back of strong demand for chips. But it logged a trade deficit of $47.2 billion, the first shortfall since 2008.



(3rd LD) BOK freezes rate, lowers growth outlook amid economic uncertainty

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged for the first time in 10 months as worries are growing that aggressive monetary tightening could hurt economic growth.

The Bank of Korea (BOK), however, noted that the rate freeze decision does not mean an end to more than a year of a monetary tightening cycle, saying that most of the policy members want to keep the door open for a further increase going forward.



KCCI chief to visit Europe next week for Busan expo campaign

SEOUL -- The head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will visit Europe next week as a special presidential envoy to promote South Korea's campaign to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the business lobby said Thursday.

Chey Tae-won will lead a business delegation to Spain, Portugal and Denmark on a six-day trip beginning Tuesday, the KCCI said.



Household income up 4.1 pct in Q4 on improved job market

SEOUL -- Household income advanced 4.1 percent on-year in the fourth quarter on the back of the improved job market, data showed Thursday, although the actual profit lost ground amid higher inflation.

The country's households earned an average 4.83 million won (US$3,700) per month in the October-December period, compared with 4.64 million won tallied a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



(News Focus) Virtual idol: Is it hype or future of K-pop industry?

SEOUL -- The Korean music industry has expanded its foray into the global market with well-trained idols and their devoted fans, and now it is venturing into the virtual space with a new breed of idols.

Non-humans, hyper-real avatars made with artificial intelligence (AI) have growingly taken the stage in the Korean music scene in recent years in line with evolving mixed reality technology and rising interest in metaverse platforms.



POSCO International to explore gas mines in Indonesia

SEOUL -- POSCO International Corp., a major South Korean commodities trader, said Thursday it has won a bid to explore gas mines in Indonesia as it is stepping up to expand its energy and resources drive.

A consortium involving POSCO International and Indonesian state-owned PT Pertamina Hulu Energy (PHE) obtained the rights from the Indonesian government to explore the Bunga gas block off the eastern Java Island, the Korean company said.



Ukrainian envoy requests continued support from S. Korea ahead of 1st anniv. of Russian invasion

SEOUL -- The top Ukrainian envoy here appealed to South Korea on Thursday for continued attention and support for his country, as Russia's invasion enters its second year with no end in sight.

Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko delivered the message directly to South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin during a meeting for a ceremony hosted by the ministry to mark the first anniversary of the war on Feb. 24.



BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists

SEOUL -- K-pop giant BTS ranked second on the 2022 chart for top global artists released Thursday by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organization that represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide.

It marks the South Korean group's third consecutive year in the top three on the Global Artist Chart following back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021.

