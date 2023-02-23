S. Korea to extend anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese, Indonesian PET film

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade watchdog said Thursday it has decided to recommend the government extend anti-dumping tariffs on PET film imported from China and Indonesia, citing substantial damage to the local industry.

The Korea Trade Commission plans to advise the finance ministry to maintain duties of 2.2 percent to 36.98 percent on PET film coming from the countries for the next five years.

PET film is used in the manufacturing of snack packages and materials for liquid crystal displays.

The local market for PET film was estimated at 900 billion won (US$695 million) as of 2021. China takes up around 10 percent of the market.

The commission added it has decided to launch an anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament partially oriented yarn imported from China and Malaysia following the request from the Korea Chemical Fibers Association.



