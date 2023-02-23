Broadcaster MBC confirms new CEO appointment

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean broadcaster MBC said Thursday its shareholders have confirmed the appointment of Ahn Hyung-joon, the company's veteran reporter, as its new chief.

Ahn's nomination was approved in a temporary meeting of shareholders at MBC's headquarters in western Seoul.

He will replace the incumbent chief, Park Sung-jae, whose three-year term ends later this month.

Ahn began his journalism career at local cable channel YTN in 1994 and moved to MBC in 2001. He served as the chair of the broadcasting journalists' association in 2018 and has been leading a task force team for integrating MBC's local branches.

Following the approval, a minor labor union at MBC opposed to his appointment, citing suspicions of his dubious stock gains.

The union claimed there had been a rumor that Ahn received a large amount of free shares from a local startup in 2013, but the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC's largest shareholder, did not look into it.

In his business proposal, Ahn pledged to increase content offerings to streaming services, integrate local branches and facilitate communication within the company.

In a final interview Tuesday, he vowed to promote independence and fairness at the broadcaster, and ramp up investment for entertainment content by creating funds and forging partnerships with local production studios.



Ahn Hyung-joon, who was appointed as the new MBC CEO, is seen in this photo provided by Foundation for Broadcast Culture, its largest shareholder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)