Cafe with view of Yoon's office set up in Yongsan Park

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- A new coffee shop with a view of President Yoon Suk Yeol's office has been set up in a park near the presidential office building, officials said Thursday.

The cafe is located on the grounds of Yongsan Park, which is being built on land previously used as a U.S. military base, and is expected to open to the public ahead of the first anniversary of Yoon's inauguration on May 10.

"Come spring, we plan to open Yongsan Park and invite the public to visit," a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "We're expecting early May."

The coffee shop is located some 300 meters from the presidential office building and occupies space previously used as U.S. military lodging. It has been named "Eoullim," which translates as "socializing" or "harmonizing."

Yoon relocated the presidential office to what used to be the defense ministry building in Yongsan, central Seoul, in line with his campaign pledge to move the office out of the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.

Yoon promised to allow the general public to get close to the new presidential office, including by permitting weddings on the front lawn.



This undated file photo shows a section of Yongsan Park near the presidential office during its trial opening. (Yonhap)

