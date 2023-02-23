Turkish ambassador meets S. Korean rescue workers, appreciates their 'sweat'

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Turkish Ambassador to South Korea Murat Tamer expressed his gratitude Thursday to Korean rescue workers for "every drop of sweat" shed during their operations in his quake-stricken country.

He also thanked Seoul for its humanitarian assistance, as he attended an event here for the first batch of the Korea Disaster Relief Team that returned home last week after rescuing eight survivors in Turkey.

"Many countries have offered humanitarian assistance to Turkey, but I believe what South Korea extended to us was not merely humanitarian aid but the wholehearted support one would give to their own brother or family," he said. "We are grateful for every drop of sweat shed (by the team)."



Turkish Ambassador to South Korea Murat Tamer (L) speaks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Feb. 23, 2023, expressing his gratitude to the Korea Disaster Relief Team that recently returned from Turkey after aiding post-quake efforts. (Yonhap)

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin also recognized the rescue workers for their relief efforts despite challenges posed by power outages and aftershocks, calling it "real diplomacy."

"The public and private sectors will continue to cooperate together to assist our brother nation Turkey in their relief and recovery efforts," he said.

Last Friday, South Korea's second relief team arrived at the country's Adana Airport on a military transport aircraft. The 21-member team consists of medical workers, diplomats and personnel from aid agencies.

The first batch of the disaster relief team, comprised of 118 members, was the largest-ever sent by South Korea for emergency rescue work abroad.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) shakes hands with one member of South Korea's relief team to Turkey on Feb. 23, 2023. Park expressed his appreciation to the team who recently returned from Turkey after aiding post-quake efforts. (Yonhap)

