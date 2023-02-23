KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaihanElecWire 1,531 DN 14
Daesang 20,050 UP 270
KCC 258,000 UP 10,500
SKBP 66,500 0
Hyundai M&F INS 33,850 UP 2,300
ORION Holdings 16,130 UP 330
SKNetworks 4,150 UP 185
IBK 10,170 UP 110
LOTTE TOUR 14,200 UP 280
LG Uplus 10,850 DN 110
DONGSUH 19,900 UP 40
CheilWorldwide 20,300 UP 150
LOTTE CONF 120,000 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,600 UP 400
KT 31,700 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23600 UP300
SamsungEng 26,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 113,100 DN 100
PanOcean 6,570 UP 170
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 300
SKTelecom 44,900 DN 200
HyundaiElev 28,750 UP 650
SAMSUNG SDS 127,500 UP 900
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,250 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,385 UP 95
Hanon Systems 9,230 UP 80
SK 182,500 DN 1,600
ShinpoongPharm 20,550 UP 100
KEPCO 18,270 UP 90
Handsome 26,700 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,300 UP 1,100
SamsungSecu 33,250 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 14,030 UP 240
KG DONGBU STL 9,020 DN 50
COWAY 53,900 DN 400
SK hynix 92,700 UP 3,600
Youngpoong 640,000 DN 2,000
HtlShilla 79,600 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 51,100 UP 700
