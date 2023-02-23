SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



TaihanElecWire 1,531 DN 14

Daesang 20,050 UP 270

KCC 258,000 UP 10,500

SKBP 66,500 0

Hyundai M&F INS 33,850 UP 2,300

ORION Holdings 16,130 UP 330

SKNetworks 4,150 UP 185

IBK 10,170 UP 110

LOTTE TOUR 14,200 UP 280

LG Uplus 10,850 DN 110

DONGSUH 19,900 UP 40

CheilWorldwide 20,300 UP 150

LOTTE CONF 120,000 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 88,600 UP 400

KT 31,700 DN 500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23600 UP300

SamsungEng 26,900 DN 350

SAMSUNG C&T 113,100 DN 100

PanOcean 6,570 UP 170

SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 300

SKTelecom 44,900 DN 200

HyundaiElev 28,750 UP 650

SAMSUNG SDS 127,500 UP 900

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,250 UP 500

KUMHOTIRE 3,385 UP 95

Hanon Systems 9,230 UP 80

SK 182,500 DN 1,600

ShinpoongPharm 20,550 UP 100

KEPCO 18,270 UP 90

Handsome 26,700 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 62,300 UP 1,100

SamsungSecu 33,250 UP 600

Asiana Airlines 14,030 UP 240

KG DONGBU STL 9,020 DN 50

COWAY 53,900 DN 400

SK hynix 92,700 UP 3,600

Youngpoong 640,000 DN 2,000

HtlShilla 79,600 UP 100

LS ELECTRIC 51,100 UP 700

(MORE)