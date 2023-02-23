KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KorZinc 596,000 DN 13,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,920 UP 90
SamsungF&MIns 212,500 UP 5,000
Kogas 30,700 DN 150
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,150 UP 50
SamsungHvyInd 5,750 DN 80
Hanmi Science 33,150 UP 600
MS IND 18,700 UP 620
Hanssem 46,600 UP 200
F&F 141,400 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 6,660 UP 100
KSOE 85,300 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 150,500 UP 3,800
OCI 97,000 UP 1,200
CJ 82,800 UP 1,500
LX INT 32,700 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 39,000 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,450 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 14,610 DN 820
DB HiTek 47,050 UP 1,750
Hanwha 27,500 UP 50
AmoreG 41,300 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 176,200 UP 2,000
Daewoong 17,970 UP 70
TaekwangInd 796,000 DN 13,000
Boryung 9,060 UP 20
SSANGYONGCNE 5,790 UP 40
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,900 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,750 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 217,500 DN 1,500
LG Corp. 84,400 UP 2,600
KAL 23,050 UP 50
Shinsegae 207,500 0
SGBC 51,800 UP 500
Hyosung 70,500 UP 800
Nongshim 362,000 UP 5,500
GCH Corp 16,060 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,010 UP 150
POSCO Holdings 331,500 DN 500
LOTTE 31,000 DN 250
(MORE)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
Parliamentary committee adopts resolution marking 70th anniversary of S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022
-
N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo
-
S. Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung signs with G League team