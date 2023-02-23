KorZinc 596,000 DN 13,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,920 UP 90

SamsungF&MIns 212,500 UP 5,000

Kogas 30,700 DN 150

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,150 UP 50

SamsungHvyInd 5,750 DN 80

Hanmi Science 33,150 UP 600

MS IND 18,700 UP 620

Hanssem 46,600 UP 200

F&F 141,400 DN 1,000

MERITZ SECU 6,660 UP 100

KSOE 85,300 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 150,500 UP 3,800

OCI 97,000 UP 1,200

CJ 82,800 UP 1,500

LX INT 32,700 DN 100

HyundaiEng&Const 39,000 UP 550

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,450 UP 150

DongkukStlMill 14,610 DN 820

DB HiTek 47,050 UP 1,750

Hanwha 27,500 UP 50

AmoreG 41,300 UP 250

HyundaiMtr 176,200 UP 2,000

Daewoong 17,970 UP 70

TaekwangInd 796,000 DN 13,000

Boryung 9,060 UP 20

SSANGYONGCNE 5,790 UP 40

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,900 UP 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,750 DN 50

POSCO CHEMICAL 217,500 DN 1,500

LG Corp. 84,400 UP 2,600

KAL 23,050 UP 50

Shinsegae 207,500 0

SGBC 51,800 UP 500

Hyosung 70,500 UP 800

Nongshim 362,000 UP 5,500

GCH Corp 16,060 DN 50

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,010 UP 150

POSCO Holdings 331,500 DN 500

LOTTE 31,000 DN 250

(MORE)