LotteChilsung 171,100 UP 2,300

HITEJINRO 24,850 UP 450

Yuhan 51,400 UP 100

SLCORP 27,450 UP 1,200

CJ LOGISTICS 83,800 UP 400

DOOSAN 91,100 UP 5,500

DL 58,900 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 UP 70

KIA CORP. 76,400 UP 1,900

GS Retail 29,900 DN 350

DongwonInd 51,100 UP 900

DB INSURANCE 72,500 UP 4,100

LS 68,700 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112000 DN800

Ottogi 447,500 UP 7,500

GC Corp 121,900 UP 300

SamsungElec 62,000 UP 900

GS E&C 24,050 UP 550

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 681,000 DN 3,000

NHIS 9,280 UP 30

KPIC 189,900 UP 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,070 0

SKC 94,100 DN 300

HDSINFRA 9,000 DN 400

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,900 DN 2,800

DWS 39,850 UP 150

HMM 22,800 UP 850

IS DONGSEO 43,950 DN 1,650

Hanchem 206,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI WIA 56,300 UP 2,700

HyundaiMipoDock 75,200 DN 1,800

Mobis 217,500 UP 3,500

KumhoPetrochem 161,100 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 89,000 UP 2,400

S-Oil 81,400 DN 800

LG Innotek 290,500 UP 4,500

S-1 56,200 DN 100

ZINUS 31,450 UP 500

emart 117,600 DN 500

KT&G 90,300 UP 1,200

(MORE)