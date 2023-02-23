KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LotteChilsung 171,100 UP 2,300
HITEJINRO 24,850 UP 450
Yuhan 51,400 UP 100
SLCORP 27,450 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 83,800 UP 400
DOOSAN 91,100 UP 5,500
DL 58,900 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 UP 70
KIA CORP. 76,400 UP 1,900
GS Retail 29,900 DN 350
DongwonInd 51,100 UP 900
DB INSURANCE 72,500 UP 4,100
LS 68,700 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112000 DN800
Ottogi 447,500 UP 7,500
GC Corp 121,900 UP 300
SamsungElec 62,000 UP 900
GS E&C 24,050 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 681,000 DN 3,000
NHIS 9,280 UP 30
KPIC 189,900 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,070 0
SKC 94,100 DN 300
HDSINFRA 9,000 DN 400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,900 DN 2,800
DWS 39,850 UP 150
HMM 22,800 UP 850
IS DONGSEO 43,950 DN 1,650
Hanchem 206,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 56,300 UP 2,700
HyundaiMipoDock 75,200 DN 1,800
Mobis 217,500 UP 3,500
KumhoPetrochem 161,100 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 89,000 UP 2,400
S-Oil 81,400 DN 800
LG Innotek 290,500 UP 4,500
S-1 56,200 DN 100
ZINUS 31,450 UP 500
emart 117,600 DN 500
KT&G 90,300 UP 1,200
