Doosan Enerbility 16,330 UP 100

Doosanfc 35,250 DN 450

LG Display 15,700 UP 80

Kangwonland 20,650 UP 100

NAVER 213,500 UP 2,000

Kakao 62,500 UP 300

NCsoft 452,500 UP 12,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 61,100 UP 500

COSMAX 81,000 UP 1,000

KIWOOM 107,100 UP 3,500

DSME 26,000 DN 150

DWEC 4,595 UP 70

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,850 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 324,500 UP 5,500

KEPCO KPS 33,300 DN 200

LG H&H 675,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 668,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO E&C 64,100 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 38,650 UP 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,700 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,600 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 114,700 UP 3,600

Celltrion 149,000 0

TKG Huchems 19,640 UP 30

JB Financial Group 9,250 DN 30

DAEWOONG PHARM 119,200 UP 400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,700 UP 200

KIH 60,200 UP 400

GS 42,150 UP 150

LIG Nex1 74,900 UP 500

Fila Holdings 39,250 UP 1,300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,500 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 45,200 UP 200

AMOREPACIFIC 146,100 UP 1,400

FOOSUNG 13,120 UP 110

SK Innovation 156,500 DN 2,300

POONGSAN 36,350 DN 800

KBFinancialGroup 50,000 UP 300

Hansae 17,180 DN 190

Youngone Corp 44,900 UP 550

(MORE)