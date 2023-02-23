KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 16,330 UP 100
Doosanfc 35,250 DN 450
LG Display 15,700 UP 80
Kangwonland 20,650 UP 100
NAVER 213,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 62,500 UP 300
NCsoft 452,500 UP 12,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,100 UP 500
COSMAX 81,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 107,100 UP 3,500
DSME 26,000 DN 150
DWEC 4,595 UP 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,850 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 324,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 33,300 DN 200
LG H&H 675,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 668,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 64,100 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,650 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,700 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,600 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 114,700 UP 3,600
Celltrion 149,000 0
TKG Huchems 19,640 UP 30
JB Financial Group 9,250 DN 30
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,200 UP 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,700 UP 200
KIH 60,200 UP 400
GS 42,150 UP 150
LIG Nex1 74,900 UP 500
Fila Holdings 39,250 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,200 UP 200
AMOREPACIFIC 146,100 UP 1,400
FOOSUNG 13,120 UP 110
SK Innovation 156,500 DN 2,300
POONGSAN 36,350 DN 800
KBFinancialGroup 50,000 UP 300
Hansae 17,180 DN 190
Youngone Corp 44,900 UP 550
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
Parliamentary committee adopts resolution marking 70th anniversary of S. Korea-U.S. alliance
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022
N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo
S. Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung signs with G League team