KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 65,500 UP 100
GKL 20,350 UP 360
KOLON IND 47,800 UP 350
HanmiPharm 263,500 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 25,100 DN 700
Meritz Financial 41,850 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 60
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY384 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 41,800 UP 300
HANJINKAL 42,200 UP 2,650
CHONGKUNDANG 80,200 0
DoubleUGames 46,400 DN 600
HL MANDO 46,600 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 789,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,300 DN 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,470 UP 20
KRAFTON 174,200 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 DN 600
ORION 129,800 UP 6,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,800 UP 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,730 UP 860
BGF Retail 181,400 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 81,600 DN 500
HDC-OP 10,800 UP 70
HYOSUNG TNC 470,000 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 426,500 UP 9,000
HANILCMT 12,100 DN 140
SKBS 71,900 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 12,210 UP 20
KakaoBank 25,550 UP 50
HYBE 187,700 0
SK ie technology 65,800 UP 700
LG Energy Solution 507,000 DN 1,000
DL E&C 35,200 UP 600
kakaopay 61,600 0
K Car 12,210 UP 40
SKSQUARE 37,850 UP 1,250
PIAM 35,800 UP 1,700
HANWHA LIFE 2,810 UP 340
Netmarble 64,600 UP 4,900
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
Parliamentary committee adopts resolution marking 70th anniversary of S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022
-
N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo
-
S. Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung signs with G League team