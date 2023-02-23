CSWIND 65,500 UP 100

GKL 20,350 UP 360

KOLON IND 47,800 UP 350

HanmiPharm 263,500 UP 2,500

SD Biosensor 25,100 DN 700

Meritz Financial 41,850 UP 700

BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 60

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY384 00 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 41,800 UP 300

HANJINKAL 42,200 UP 2,650

CHONGKUNDANG 80,200 0

DoubleUGames 46,400 DN 600

HL MANDO 46,600 UP 750

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 789,000 UP 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 38,300 DN 250

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,470 UP 20

KRAFTON 174,200 UP 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 60,100 DN 600

ORION 129,800 UP 6,700

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,800 UP 400

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,730 UP 860

BGF Retail 181,400 DN 2,000

SKCHEM 81,600 DN 500

HDC-OP 10,800 UP 70

HYOSUNG TNC 470,000 UP 3,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 426,500 UP 9,000

HANILCMT 12,100 DN 140

SKBS 71,900 DN 400

WooriFinancialGroup 12,210 UP 20

KakaoBank 25,550 UP 50

HYBE 187,700 0

SK ie technology 65,800 UP 700

LG Energy Solution 507,000 DN 1,000

DL E&C 35,200 UP 600

kakaopay 61,600 0

K Car 12,210 UP 40

SKSQUARE 37,850 UP 1,250

PIAM 35,800 UP 1,700

HANWHA LIFE 2,810 UP 340

Netmarble 64,600 UP 4,900

(END)