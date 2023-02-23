NIS, police raid labor union offices over security law violations

CHANGWON, South Korea, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The state intelligence agency and police raided two labor union offices in southern cities Thursday, as part of an investigation into activists accused of violating the anti-communist law.

Investigators from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the police agency in South Gyeongsang Province searched the local chapter of the Korean Metal Workers' Union in Changwon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, and the union's local branch office in Geoje, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul. The metal workers' union belongs to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.



Investigators from the National Intelligence Service and police search the Korean Metal Workers' Union's local chapter in Changwon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

The NIS indicated they were carrying out search and seizure warrants issued by a local court Tuesday on charges of violating the National Security Act.

The NIS did not specify the charges against the activists, and the investigators refused to comment on whether this action was related to the recent case involving an alleged pro-North Korea spy ring in Changwon.

On Feb. 1, four members of progressive civic groups in the city were arrested for allegedly contacting North Korea-related individuals in Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia, and organizing anti-government groups under orders from North Korea.

During the raid on the Changwon office, activists held a news conference in which they condemned the investigation as an attempt to suppress labor unions.

