S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 23, 2023
All News 16:40 February 23, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.602 3.607 -0.5
2-year TB 3.702 3.753 -5.1
3-year TB 3.599 3.645 -4.6
10-year TB 3.595 3.639 -4.4
2-year MSB 3.702 3.739 -3.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.311 4.342 -3.1
91-day CD 3.590 3.560 +3.0
(END)
