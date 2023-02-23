Presidential office says will consider meeting between Yoon, families of Itaewon tragedy victims

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office said Thursday it will consider arranging a meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and family members of victims of the Itaewon crowd crush.

A group of the family members held a press conference near the presidential office Thursday demanding a meeting with the president.

"We will look into it," a presidential official told reporters. "We'll try to find out why and what topics they want to discuss."

A total of 159 people were killed in a crowd surge during Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood on Oct. 29.

The government has been accused of bungling its response to the tragedy.



A bereaved family member touches the photo of her loved one killed in last year's deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood at a joint mourning altar in the city center on Feb. 18, 2023. The Seoul metropolitan government demanded the altar be voluntarily removed by 1 p.m. on Feb. 15, which the families refused to comply with. (Yonhap)

