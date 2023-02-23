2 opposition lawmakers indicted for allegedly taking illegal funds from entrepreneur

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Two opposition lawmakers were indicted Thursday on charges of receiving illegal political funds from a businessman at the center of a massive hedge fund fraud scandal years ago, prosecutors said.

Rep. Ki Dong-min of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) is accused of taking 100 million won (US$77,000) from Kim Bong-hyun, the former chair of the small industrial robot manufacturer Star Mobility, ahead of a parliamentary election in 2016, according to the Southern District Prosecutors' Office. The lawmaker also allegedly took a suit worth 2 million won.

Rep. Lee Su-jin of the DP is also under suspicion of taking illegal funds worth 5 million won in February 2016, prosecutors said.

Kim Young-choon, a former DP lawmaker, and a former parliamentary candidate surnamed Kim were also indicted on charges of taking illegal political funds worth 5 million won and 50 million won, respectively, in 2016, they said.

The prosecution office also indicted Lee Kang-se, who formerly headed Star Mobility, on charges of colluding with Kim Bong-hyun in providing the illegal funds to the four people.

Earlier this month, Kim Bong-hyun was sentenced to 30 years in prison for massive embezzlement. He was the main financial resource for Lime Asset Management Co., a now-defunct asset management firm, which resulted in the suspension of fund redemption amounting to an estimated 1.7 trillion won.

After being released on bail during trials, Kim fled after cutting off his ankle bracelet in November last year. Amid rumors he could have smuggled himself into China on a boat, he was arrested in South Korea the following month.

The prosecution office said it has indicted the two lawmakers without physical detention, as the statute of limitations for the charges are seven years.

Also, the detention of Rep. Ki and Rep. Lee require parliamentary consent, as lawmakers in South Korea are immune from arrest or detention while the National Assembly is in session.



This undated file photo shows Rep. Ki Dong-min of the main opposition Democratic Party. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)