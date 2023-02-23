Dongwon inks MOU with Boryung Partners over acquisition of Boryung Biopharma
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Industries Co. said Thursday it has signed an initial agreement with Boryung Partners over its possible takeover of Boryung Biopharma Co.
Under the memorandum of understanding, the canned tuna maker is set to conduct due diligence on vaccine maker Boryung Biopharma and receive preferred negotiation rights, depending on the outcome of the due diligence.
Boryung Partners holds over 60 percent stake in Boryung Biopharma, which developed the first oral typhoid vaccine in South Korea.
Dongwon Industries has recently been engaging in aggressive merger and acquisition deals in a bid to expand business to other areas. Dongwon had participated as the sole bidder in the acquisition of McDonald's Korea and is currently negotiating the price.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Parliamentary committee adopts resolution marking 70th anniversary of S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
EXO's Kai to drop new EP next month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022
-
N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo
-
S. Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung signs with G League team