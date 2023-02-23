3 members of Korean climbing group in U.S. killed by avalanche in Washington state
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Three members of a Korean community climbing group in the United States have been killed by an avalanche while trekking a mountain in the U.S state of Washington over the weekend, according to South Korean diplomatic authorities and American news reports Thursday.
According to the South Korean consulate general in Seattle and local media reports, three members of the New York Korean American Alpine Club aged 66, 60 and 53, respectively, travelling through Washington's Cascade Mountains died on Sunday (local time) due to the avalanche.
According to the consulate general, the remains of the climbers have yet to be recovered due to bad weather conditions.
Seoul's foreign ministry said one of the victims was a South Korean national and two were of U.S. citizenship. "We are providing necessary consular support through our mission," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, said during a regular press briefing Thursday.
