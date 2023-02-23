S. Korea, Ireland expand annual working holiday participants to 800

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Ireland have agreed to increase the quota of their annual bilateral working holiday program to 800 people from the current ceiling of 600, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The countries signed a revised memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the expansion of the program, which also raised the eligible age up to 34 from the current 18-30 age limitation, in Seoul.

The MOU was signed by Choi Yeong-han, deputy minister for overseas Koreans and consular affairs, and Sonja Hyland, deputy secretary general of Ireland's foreign affairs department, at the Seoul ministry.

According to the ministry, some 4,560 South Korean youths have visited Ireland through the program between 2010 and 2022. South Korea has forged similar working holiday programs with 24 countries, including Australia, Britain and Canada.



Choi Yeong-han (R), South Korea's deputy minister for overseas Koreans and consular affairs, and Sonja Hyland, deputy secretary general of Ireland's foreign affairs department, shake hands after signing a revised memorandum of understanding on their countries' working holiday program at Seoul's foreign ministry on Feb. 23, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)