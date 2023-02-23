S. Korea to invest 223 bln won over 10 yrs in nurturing semiconductor talents
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government and the country's major chipmakers agreed Thursday to jointly nurture more than 2,300 top-level talents in the semiconductor field over the next decade in an effort to maintain global technology prowess, the industry ministry said.
The ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics Co., SK hynix Inc. and the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association, which calls for earmarking a total of 222.9 billion won (US$171.72 million) together starting this year through 2032 for various research and development projects, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The projects will be led by chipmakers in cooperation with universities, through which the country is expected to secure at least 2,365 experts holding a master's degree or higher in the semiconductor field over the next 10 years, it added.
The move came as the government has been extending support for the chips industry amid intensifying global competition and manpower shortages facing the sector.
Semiconductors are a key export item for South Korea, accounting for around 20 percent of the country's total exports.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Parliamentary committee adopts resolution marking 70th anniversary of S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
EXO's Kai to drop new EP next month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022
-
N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo
-
S. Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung signs with G League team