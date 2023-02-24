3 companies to recall nearly 29,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Ford Sales & Service Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 29,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
The three firms, which also include Daechang Motors and Hankook Motor Trading, are recalling 28,643 units of eight different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The recalls are due to the faulty surround view camera system in the Aviator SUV imported by Ford Sales & Service Korea, the faulty battery management system in Danigo electric van manufactured by Daechang Motors and a possible leakage in the fuel tank system of the Yamaha LTS125 two wheeler imported by Hankook Motor Trading, it said.
Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.
