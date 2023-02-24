Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:57 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- 2 bln-won fine imposed for urging 'withdrawal from Lawtalk' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Red light on economic recession; benchmark rate 'on hold' (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea freezes key rate for 1st time in 1 1/2 yrs (Donga Ilbo)
-- Platforms take breather as regulator sides with Lawtalk (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Regulator sides with Lawtalk (Segye Times)
-- Key rate hike on hold for now until 'clouds disappear' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- BOK head puts brake on monetary tightening (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BOK halts interest rate hike for 1st time in year (Hankyoreh)
-- High inflation forecast to slow down; BOK stops interest rate hike (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Corporate profits halved; central bank freezes key rate (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Benchmark rate frozen for 1st time in 10 mths (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Base rate held steady at 3.5% by the central bank (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'War's nearing end but peace talks will never happen with Putin' (Korea Herald)
-- Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3.5% (Korea Times)
