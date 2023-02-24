Backup infielder prepared to step in on short notice at WBC

TUCSON, United States, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Of South Korea's 15 position players at the World Baseball Classic (WBC), infielder Kim Hye-seong may be the least likely to find himself in the starting lineup.

That's because Kim sits behind two major league players on the depth chart at his two primary positions: Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals at second and Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres at shortstop.

Edman won the National League Gold Glove at second base in 2021, and Kim Ha-seong was a finalist for the award at shortstop last year. Barring catastrophic injuries, those two will form the double play combo throughout the tournament. Kim Hye-seong may only see action off the bench.



South Korean infielder Kim Hye-seong takes part in a fielding drill for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

But that hasn't kept the versatile infielder from putting in long hours at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, where the national team has been training since early last week.

"You never know when your number will be called over the course of a game, and so I've been trying to stay prepared for different situations," Kim said Thursday after practice. "My mindset is I don't want to hurt the team in any way."

Manager Lee Kang-chul would do well to make the most of Kim's versatility.

In 2022, the 24-year-old for the Kiwoom Heroes rated as one of the top defensive second basemen in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). But in 2021, filling in for Kim Ha-seong after he'd signed with the Padres, Kim Hye-seong mostly played shortstop and was a fine defender there too. He can even play third base and both corner outfield positions.

At the plate, Kim set career highs with a .318 batting average and a .373 on-base percentage. He stole a team-best 34 bases. Since Kim's first full season in 2018, no KBO player has swiped more bags than Kim's 156.



South Korean infielder Kim Hye-seong takes part in a batting practice for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

As someone who can put the ball in play and wreak havoc on base paths, Kim can be a useful pinch-hitting or pinch-running option in late innings of a tight game.

"We all understand our roles on the national team, and I think everyone is preparing for the tournament accordingly," said Kim, who went 4-for-7 in South Korea's first two scrimmages in Tucson. "Fortunately, I've been able to stay healthy at camp here."

Over his KBO career, Kim has already seen one teammate, Kim Ha-seong, land in the majors, and another, outfielder Lee Jung-hoo, may do the same after the 2023 season. Hye-seong said he wants to keep the line moving in the future.

"Every baseball player dreams of playing in the majors," he said. "I also want to make it to the big leagues. I hope I can turn some heads at this tournament."



South Korean infielder Kim Hye-seong runs the bases during practice for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

