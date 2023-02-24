Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/01 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 08/-1 Sunny 0

Cheongju 10/00 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 11/00 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 09/-2 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 10/02 Sunny 80

Jeonju 11/01 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 11/02 Cloudy 0

Jeju 11/07 Cloudy 10

Daegu 13/04 Cloudy 0

Busan 14/06 Cloudy 0

(END)

