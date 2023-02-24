U.S. aircraft carrier may be deployed to S. Korea for joint drills next month: source
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are in consultation over the possible deployment of a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to Korea for allied drills next month, an informed source said Friday.
The move is in tune with the allies' stepped-up efforts to reinforce deterrence following the North's missile provocations, including the launch of a long-range ballistic missile last Saturday.
If agreed, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, a centerpiece of America's naval might, is likely to make a port call in South Korea and take part in the allies' springtime Freedom Shield exercise to begin in the middle of March, according to observers.
The U.S. previously sent the USS Ronald Reagan carrier to the peninsula last year.
Seoul's defense ministry refused to confirm whether the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier will be deployed to Korea anytime soon.
"The deployment of the U.S.' key military assets has proceeded in close consultation between South Korea and the U.S.," it said in a press statement.
During the allies' annual defense ministerial talks in November last year, the two sides agreed to increase the frequency and intensity in the deployment of U.S. strategic assets to the peninsula. Strategic assets usually mean aircraft carriers, strategic bombers and nuclear-powered submarines.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Parliamentary committee adopts resolution marking 70th anniversary of S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
EXO's Kai to drop new EP next month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol use in police drug case
-
U.S. likely to limit S. Korean production of advanced chips in China: U.S. official
-
S. Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung signs with G League team