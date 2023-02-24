Leeum to present special exhibition on Joseon white porcelain
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Leeum Museum of Art said Friday it will open a special exhibition featuring extensive works of top-notch white porcelain from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
"Joseon White Porcelain: Paragon of Virtue" will run from Feb. 28 to May 28 at the nation's largest private gallery run by the Samsung Foundation of Culture.
It marks the museum's first special exhibition on ceramics since its opening in 2004.
It features a total of 185 pieces, including 10 national treasures and 21 lower-level treasures, as well 34 porcelain pieces owned by six Japanese museums and galleries.
The exhibition is divided into three sections: blue-and-white porcelain, white porcelain in iron-brown or copper-red underglaze and monochrome white porcelain.
The museum said it will provide in-depth understanding of white porcelain, which widely vary depending on the time period, production site and decorative technique.
Among the pieces is "White Porcelain Moon Jar" from the 18th century designated as a national treasure, known for its simple beauty of Joseon aesthetics.
"Notably, the development and modification of Joseon white porcelain over time directly reflects the ups and downs of the society as a whole," the museum said in a release. "Hence, white porcelain can serve as a fascinating lens for examining the entire history of the Joseon Dynasty and the minds of its people."
